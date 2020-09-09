Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Isaac Asiamah is the worst Sports Minister in history – NDC spokesperson on sports

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah

A spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress on sports, Justice Kyere-Duah has pooh-poohed the infrastructure achievements of the NPP government, describing the sector minister as ‘the worst in the country’s history’.



The NPP government prides itself as solving the infrastructure challenges of the sports sector.



The government in 2017 and 2018 commenced the construction of ten regional youth resource centres with a promise of completing them after nine months.



The government has also claimed credit for the construction of artificial pitches by GNPC in certain parts of the country.



In an exclusive interview with www.ghanaweb.com Kyere-Duah said that since assuming office, Asiamah cannot boast of a single project which has been completed.



He iterated that the achievements of the NDC in the sporting sector supersede the NPP.



“Isaac Asiamah is the worst Sports Minister. The NPP came into power in 2017, since that time, what has he done for sports. What are his achievements?”, he quizzed.



Kyere-Duah was reacting to claims that the NDC manifesto is inferior to the ruling party.



He defended the credibility of the manifesto and said it is better than the NPP.



Kyere-Duah said that their records speak for themselves and that each promised made will be honoured.



“We built the Cape Coast Stadium and the Bukom Boxing Arena. In the history of the country, national teams have won more trophies under NDC government than any other party”, he said.

