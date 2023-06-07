Is Saudi Arabia the next destination for Andre Ayew?

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the summer transfer window set to open on Wednesday, June 14, one Ghanaian footballer who is likely to announce his next destination is Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew.



Ayew, 33, is currently unattached after he was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022/23 season.



According to Kickgh.com, the former U20 World Cup winner has received interest from clubs in Europe but he is likely to move to the Middle East for the second time, having already played for Al-Sadd in the Qatar Stars League in the 2021/22 season.



Ayew featured 13 times for Nottingham Forest with no goal during his six months stay with Steve Cooper’s side.



He has been named as part of Chris Hughton's 23-man squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar which comes later in June.



The Saudi Pro League has turned out to be the favorite destination for most players who have made a mark playing in Europe.



Former Manchester United and Portuguese international Cristiano joined Al Nassr in 2022, French forward Karim Benzina was on Tuesday, June 6 unveiled as a new player for Al- Ittihad with a few others also linked to join clubs in Saudi Arabia.



Could Ghanaian international Andre Ayew be the next player to complete a mega deal to the Saudi Pro League?



LSN/OGB