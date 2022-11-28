Is Mohammed Kudus single? - Efia Odo asks after Black Stars win over South Korea

Sports News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Kudus played his heart out to see Ghana's national team, Black Stars beat South Korea in a slim win match at the Education City Stadium, Qatar on November 28.



Kudus won the hearts of many including actress Efia Odo, who has 'thrown shots' at the Ghanaian midfielder who topped social media trends after scoring two goals for the West African side.



Shortly after the game that witnessed Black Stars defeating South Korea by three goals to two, Efia Odo took to Twitter to shower praise on the Ghanaian player whom she argued deserved to be named Man of the Match in Monday's game.



"Man of the match definitely goes to Kudus. Is he single? I’m asking for my friend. She’s not on social media," her post read.



Ghana will play their next Group H match with Uruguay on Friday, November 2.







