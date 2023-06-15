Is Abednego Tetteh heading to Kpando Heart of Lions?

Sports News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Reports circulating in Ghana’s media landscape indicate that Ghana Premier League top scorer Abednego Tetteh could make a shocking move from Goldstars to Premier League returnees Heart of Lions.



This comes after pictures of Heart of Lions bankroller Randy Abbey and Abednego Tetteh having a chit-chat found their way into the media space.



However, it is unclear if the football administrator could bring the former Hearts of Oak forward to Heart of Lions as the club will play in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



According to Abbey, there will definitely be some changes ahead of the new season as he emphasized that the team is subject to improvement every time.



"It is only right that we beef up the team. It is something we do every season. There are players who even joined during the second transfer window but have been outstanding. Some joined at the beginning of the season, others from last season and did well to help in our promotion.



"There were others who were even on the bench at the beginning of the season but have now been integral members of the squad at the latter part so nothing is static," he told Asempa FM.



Despite ending the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League with 18 goals in 30 games, Abednego was snubbed by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton when he named his final 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar which is slated for Sunday, June 18 in Antananarivo.



