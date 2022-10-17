Irate Hearts of Oak supporters hold Odotei, Akambi hostage

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Irate Hearts of Oak supporters have vented their spleen on the two defacto managers of the club, Vincent Sowah Odotei, and Alhaji Braimah Moro aka Akambi after their exit from the CAF Confederations Cup.



The two persons were targeted by fans of the club at the Accra Sports Stadium after they failed to secure qualification over AS Real Bamako on Sunday.



Police protection had to be tightened on the two officials as they were held hostage by the rampaging Hearts fans who wanted to get their pound of flesh on the two men.



The fans accused them of running the club down and engineering the sacking fans favourite Samuel Boadu just three matches into the season.



According to the fans, despite Boadu's sacking the fortunes of the club has not altered and want the two men out of their club.



Car tyres of Vincent Sowah Odotei were flattened as supporters were prevented from getting to him.



The phobias suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat in Bamako- Maki and need at least a 3-0 scoreline to push the game into penalties.



Hearts of oak hierarchy and the former coach on Tuesday 27th September 2022 mutually terminated their contract after a string of poor results.



Boadu took charge of the club halfway through the 2019/2020 season after departing Medeama where he was a coach and guided the team to their first major trophy in more than nine years as they won the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.



During his 18-month stay with the phobias, he won five trophies with Hearts of Oak.



The is the Ghana premier league title in the 2020/2021 season, two FA Cup titles in 2021 and 2022 and the Super Cup in 2021 and the President’s cup in 2022.