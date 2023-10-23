Irate Asante Kotoko fans dismantle seats at Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Irate Asante Kotoko fans went on a rampage and destroyed seats at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



They did this after a late penalty was awarded to Nations FC on Sunday in match week six of the Ghana Premier League.



They didn’t agree that it was a penalty and the game had to be stopped for a number of minutes before Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum intervened for the spot kick to be converted and end the game 2-2.



It remains to be seen what the Ghana Football Association will do after this incident.



After the break, Nations FC took the lead from a corner kick in the 50th minute through Andrews Ntim Manu who turned the ball into his own net.



Kalo Ouattara scored the equalizer for Asante Kotoko in the 87th minute before Michael Kyei Dwamena gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead in added time.



Prosper Ogum’s team thought they were heading for the victory but Nations FC didn’t give up.



The hosts were awarded a penalty before the game was put on hold for minutes. It was eventually converted by Amidou Diarra to end the game 2-2.