Invest while you are active – Kwasi Appiah to footballers

Ghanaian footballers have been advised to put their monies to good use in order not to be victims of the proverbial ‘riches to rags’ phrase.



Kwasi Appiah, a former coach of the Black Stars has sent a word of caution to active footballers not to repeat the mistakes of some former footballers who became destitute after hanging their boots.



Appiah urged the players to consider life after football in any decision they make.



Kwasi Appiah said during his time as head coach of the Black Stars he constantly reminded the players of the need to invest in profitable projects that will sustain them after retirement.



“When we were in camp I was advising the young ones. It is important that as they are playing they should not make the mistakes that a lot of footballers make.



“It is important that they try to put up some investment now instead of buying cars and buildings. If they can do this they will live forever in happiness.,” he disclosed in an interview with Betty Yawson.



Appiah, by virtue of his foundation which focuses on improving the lives of Ghana’s retired stars, is best-placed to speak on these issues.



Over the years, he has with support from some corporate institutions donated monies and items to some retired national stars.



During his time as Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah also dedicated a percentage of his monthly salary to the well-being of the ex-footballers.

