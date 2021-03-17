Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: GNA

Introduce skating in inter-schools sports – Tema Youth

Youth in the Tema Metropolis on Tuesday appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to introduce skating in inter-schools sports.



“Such an initiative would project skating as one of the major sports in Ghana,” Mr. Godfred Ohene, a General Art Student of the Methodist Day Senior High School at Tema Community Eleven Tema stated.



He said that, the lesser-known sports such as skating had the potential to win international awards for the country, adding that the future of skating in Ghana would be great should government promote it through inter-school sporting activities.



Mr. Ohene in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema said the Government and other stakeholders should collaborate to promote skating activities as an emerging sports discipline.



He called for the building of infrastructure, and equipment, which he described as the first step to encourage participation in skate riding as a national sports.



Mr. Ohene who is among a group of youth in Tema who participated in an unofficial skating competition along with some major streets said that his brother introduced him to the sport.



He said the youth currently participated in the sports for fun since there was no major competition, “we organize our own competition”.



Mr. Edward Bosman, a student from Salvation Preparatory School at Tema Community Two, also told the GNA that, he joined the skating sporting fraternity after encountering some of his colleagues in Tema-Newtown riding the skate at a political rally and he got attracted to the sports.



He said that “even though I am a student, I save GHC5.00 from my school feeding money to purchase my first pair of skating shoes. Even though it was expensive, I bought it from my Susu savings”.



Other youth also called on philanthropists to sponsor the sports, and also appealed to the Ghana Sports Writers Association to promote skating onto the global world.