Interplast Top-16 tennis tournament slated for April 19

Tennis News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

The second edition of the Interplast Top-16 Men’s Invitational Tennis Championship and Ladies Top 8 Invitational Championship is set to come off at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club from April 19-24.



According to the tournament’s coordinator, Grand Master Peter Annan, the singles tournament for both ladies and men will attract some crack tennis players dotted around the country



He noted that in the coming days, modalities for the tournament would be announced.



Meanwhile, the second edition of the Accra City Doubles Tennis Championship hosted by Ghana’s Premier Tennis Club, the Accra Lawn Tennis Club, is currently ongoing.



Scheduled to be played last year, the tournament which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic is under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and the distinguished patronage of the Accra City mayor Mohammed Adjei Sowah.



This year’s event has Her Excellency Mrs. Claudia Turbay Quintero, Colombia Ambassador to Ghana, and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps as the special guest of honour.



The tournament is currently at the quarter-final stages and has former national tennis stars Albert Arthur, now ITF instructor based in Kenya, Raymond Oko Hayford, Michael Nortey, and some seasoned players, taking part.



