International Friendly: Ghana’s Black Starlets beat Saudi counterpart 3-2 after exciting contest

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U17 team, the Black Starlets put on a fine display on Sunday evening to beat their Saudi Arabia counterpart 3-2 in an international friendly match.



Although Ghana finished the game with 10 men, it did not matter in the end as the Starlets held on to secure victory.



In the game today, talented striker Benjamin Tsivanyo opened the scoring for the Black Starlets.



Later in the game, goals from Peter Hammond and Debrah Bossman ensured that Ghana cruised past Saudi Arabia with the hard-fought victory.



The two countries will play another friendly match on Thursday, May 4.



The international friendlies form part of plans set out by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to develop players from the youth level.



Early this month, the Black Starlets were also in Serbia for the four-nation tournament.



At the tournament, Ghana beat Serbia 4-0 before seeing off Switzerland and Spain with a 3-2 scoreline respectively.