Inter Milan wants to terminate Kwadwo Asamoah's contract - Reports

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan has initiated steps to terminate the contract of Black Stars defender, Kwadwo Asamoah, according to Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport.



Kwadwo Asamoah’s contract with the Italian giants will expire in June 2021.



However, the midfielder, who in recent years has played as a left-back, is not in head coach Antonio Conte’s plans for the season.



According to the report, the club wants to make his departure easier as terminating his contract will mean he can leave as a free agent, with Turkish side Fenerbache is reportedly interested in signing him this summer.



The 31-year-old joined Inter in 2018 after a successful six years at Juventus.



Kwadwo Asamoah was confident of a great time at Inter because of Conte, having excelled under the Italian tactician at Juventus



But things have not gone as planned for Asamoah. He has struggled to impress because of injuries.



Last season, he missed the majority of games due to a knee problem.

