Inter Milan ‘join the race for Arsenal target Thomas Partey’

Inter Milan have reportedly entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian international on the radar of a host of top clubs across Europe this summer.



The 27-year-old has been linked with an Atletico exit this transfer window, with FA Cup and Community Shield winners Arsenal believed to be at the front of the queue for the midfielder’s signature.



The Gunners have already secured the services of Willian, on a free transfer from Chelsea, and are closing in on finalising a new deal to keep captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club.



However, the north London club are rumoured to be struggling to raise the funds necessary to prise Partey from the Spanish capital, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, Inter could be set to profit.



Inter boss Antonio Conte is believed to have identified Partey as an alternative to Marcelo Brozovic, who endured a tumultuous 2019-20 campaign away from the field, to the frustration of the former Chelsea boss.



If the Croatian midfielder leaves the club this summer, Conte could turn to the 27-year-old, who is valued at £45million by Atletico.



Diego Simeone would like to keep Partey at the Wanda Metropolitano and the club are believed to be working on tabling a new contract for the midfielder, with a £71m release clause.

