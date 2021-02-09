Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Inter Allies will escape relegation - Willie Klutse

Inter Allies Technical Director, Willie Klutse, says the club will bounce back in the second round as they battle to escape relegation in the ongoing campaign.



The Capelli boys have accumulated seven points after matchday 13 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and is currently bottom on the league table.



According to Willie Klutse, the technical team has identified the problems facing the team in the ongoing campaign.



“We are running a project and because of the movement of players we have been suffering. Most of the players now are from the academy and we have realized they are not ready physically to play the league”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Klutse assured fans of the club to expect a an improved Inter Allies side in the second round of the league.



“We are going to sign new players and bring in some experienced ones in the transfer window. They should watch out for a new Inter Allies in the second round.



“We are working hard and going to fight back since there are more matches to play.

This is not the first time we have been in this situation, we thank everybody has been supporting and worried over our situation. We are working hard to change the narrative”, he added.