Inter Allies vows to beat Dreams FC

Inter Allies are confident of beating Dreams FC

Inter Allies defender Paul Abanga has vowed his side will secure all three points against Dreams FC in their opening game of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to commence this weekend with all the various teams preparing ahead of the big kick-off.



According to Paul Abanga, the team is ready and every player is putting in much effort to ensure they begin the season on a good note.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM on preparations and target for the season he said, “I am in top form ahead of the new season. The team is working hard and we will beat Dreams FC in our first game. We are making sure that everybody will put in much effort”.



“Personally, I am in top shape and our target is to secure a top-four finish in this season’s league”, Paul Abanga said in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya.



Meanwhile, Inter Allies head coach Henrik Lahm Peters says he is looking forward to seeing his side improve upon their goal-scoring ahead of the league start.



According to him, the team is still preparing ahead of the new season and they working hard to be fit and ready for the upcoming games.



Peters who has been in the country just for three weeks said he is looking forward to studying the new teams when the league start in order to get a fair idea about his opponents.



“I am looking forward to the new season. We lost a friendly game over the weekend so we are still working on how to score goals.



“The team is preparing and working hard. I will look forward to the league start and get to watch the other teams”, he indicated.

