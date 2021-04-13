Inter Allies trainer Felix Aboagye insists he has not given up on dream to coach Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of Inter Allies, Felix Aboagye has expressed his desire to lead the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars one day.



The 45-year-old who served under Sellas Tetteh during the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in an interview indicated that he has not given up on his dream to coach the Black Stars.



“I always say there is time for everything."



“I could remember five years ago the opportunity came, me and Yaw Preko were about to take the U-20 job but it eluded us."



“That was the first time I came close to getting a national [team] job."



“But I have not given up, every coach has the ambition that one day he will coach the national team likewise every player has the ambition that he will play the Black Stars or the Black Meteors for the Olympic games."



“I have the experience, I have the chance to play for the Black Stars, the Meteors, Satellites, I have been to Olympics, I have played in three African Cup of Nations so I’m on a mark time."



“I have not given up, maybe one day I will get the opportunity to coach the national teams."



“The experience and with the coaching career that I have got, I have that much experience that one day if I have that job, I will be able to transform or impart the knowledge that I had as a player and coach into the young ones so that they can also be one of the best players in the country."



“So I have not given up and I’m hoping that one day one day it will happen to me," he told Adamu Muftawu.