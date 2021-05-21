You are here: HomeSports2021 05 21Article 1266565

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inter Allies to face Tema Youth in MTN FA Cup R64

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The fixture will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium between May 28-30 The fixture will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium between May 28-30

Inter Allies will take on Teman Yout in the MTN Fa Cup 2021 Round 64 scheduled to take place on the weekend of May 28-30.

The fixture will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Eleven Is To One lads will play away against Division One side Tema Youth in Round 64 fixture.

This comes after the organisers of the tournament held yet another round of draws to determine fixtures for round 64 of the 2021 edition.

With the last edition played in 2017, Kumasi Asante kotoko remains the current holders of the Cup after they beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final that year.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment