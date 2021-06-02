Inter Allies target five wins to avoid relegation

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

The Technical Director for Inter Allies, Willie Klutse, has said that the team has set a target to win five of their remaining seven games in order to escape relegation.



Inter Allies is placed bottom on the league table with 26 points after matchday 27.



Inter Allies handed a 3-0 defeat to Medeama at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu last weekend to boost their chances of survival.



Willie Klutse after the win said the target is to fight hard in order to avoid relegation hence the need to accumulate at least 12 points in their remaining games.



“In the last seven matches, we are targeting five wins in order to escape relegation."



"We couldn’t believe we scored Berekum Chelsea 5 and even Medeama 3-0. They were even surprised. This means we can cause a surprise in the league”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We are hopeful and working hard. All we need is for the players to understand the situation and rise up to the situation. Our target is to come up from relegation. We have to work harder to achieve it."



Inter Allies play away to Legon Cities in their next game in the league.



The relegation-threatened side must win at all cost to give them hope in their ambition to win escape relegation this season.



