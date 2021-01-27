Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Inter Allies striker Taufiq Shaibu happy to make GPL debut

Inter Allies player, Taufiq Shaibu

Inter Allies attacker Taufiq Shaibu is happy to have made his Ghana Premier League debut.



The forward made an appearance in his side’s 2-1 defeat at Medeama over the weekend.



Shaibu joined the Ghana Premier League side before the start of the season from lower division side Tudu Mighty Jets.



He, however, had to wait until match week 10 to have a feel of the domestic top-flight having been nursing an injury since the beginning of the season.



“A very great day to remember as I embark on my football career, my debut in the GPL.



“But not the result we wanted at the end of the match, we won’t stop there, we will keep pushing.”



He could make yet another appearance for the “Eleven is to one” lads when they take on Legon Cities this weekend.