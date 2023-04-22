Inter Allies striker Cornelius Yegah completes permanent transfer to Grêmio in Brazil

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana fourth-tier outfit Inter Allies FC have announced that their striker, Cornelius Mawuli Agben Yegah, has completed a transfer move to Brazilian club Grêmio Novorizontino on a permanent deal.



During his time at Inter Allies, Yegah impressed everyone at the club, scoring four goals in two games in this year's Adonai Estate Volta Division Two League.



He expressed his gratitude towards his former club for providing him with the platform to showcase his talent.



"I am very grateful to Inter Allies for the platform they gave me, I will do my best and work extra hard to make them proud," Yegah said in an interview with Allies Media.



Yegah's transfer was facilitated by Manuel Sierra, and the club wished the young striker the best of luck in his new endeavor.



Yegah's move to Grêmio Novorizontino will provide him with an opportunity to further develop his skills and enhance his career prospects.