Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Inter Allies snap up Nigerian midfielder Emmanuel Tochukwu

Nigerian midfielder, Emmanuel Tochukwu

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have snapped up Nigerian midfielder Emmanuel Tochukwu to help them stay afloat.



Tochukwu has signed a one year deal with the club.



"We wish to announce that we have completed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Emmanuel Tochukwu on a one-year contract. He joins from Nigerian side P-Sports Academy after completing his mandatory medical on Tuesday afternoon. Emmanuel is a strong, athletic, dynamic midfielder who will bring tremendous value to our current squad as we seek to strengthen the team," Inter Allies stated on their official website.



“I am extremely delighted to be here and hope to get a lot from it and develop during my stay here,” Tochukwu told Allies Media.



“I’ve started working hard and will do my best to help the team and get some good moments with the team,” he added.



The Capella boys are currently rock bottom on the league table.