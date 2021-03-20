Inter Allies promote youth team goalkeeper to first team

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have promoted young goalkeeper Clement Aryee to the first team ahead of the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.



He will officially be part of the first-team squad for the second round of the 2020/21 league season.



He joins the other set of goalkeepers at the club and will battle it out for a starting spot.



The eleven is to one side are in the relegation scrap struggling to survival relegation and have enormously strengthened their team ahead of the second round.