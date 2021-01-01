Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Inter Allies new coach Danijel Mujkanovic hopes to hit the ground running

Inter Allies new coach, Danijel Mujkanovic

Inter Allies new coach Danijel Mujkanovic believes he has the requisite credentials to turnaround the club's fortunes.



Mujkanovic was brought to the club by Capelli Sport who are technical sponsors of Inter Allies.



The UEFA License A coaching certificate holder has replaced Peter Henrik Lehm and will take charge until the end of the season.



Ahead of his debut against Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mujkanovic told the club’s official website: ''I'm delighted for the new opportunity that has come my way. I am familiar with the club’s setup and culture already.



''I'm excited to work with these young guys and waiting to see what’s in store for us.''



Mujkanovic previously handled the Under-19s of Inter Allies' partner club in Denmark HB Koge and also had stints with Næstved BK.



Inter Allies Vice President Delali Eric Senaye is confident the new man can bring the desired results.



''Mujkanovic has been with us for some time now; he knows the culture and pedigree of our club. We wish him the very best.''



Inter Allies are the third bottom on the league table after six matches with four points.

