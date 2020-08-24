Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor praises Yahaya Mohammed and Victorien Adebayor

Inter Allies midfielder Gockel Ahortor has showered praises on last season Ghana Premier League stars, Yahaya Mohammed and Victorien Adebayor.



The duo was the best players in the 2019/20 season which was truncated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



The Nigerien scored 12 goals in 13 games for Inter Allies whilst Yahaya scored 11 goals in 15 games for Aduana Stars.



“They are the best in the truncated league. Both Yahaya Mohammed and Victorien Adebayor were in top form and scored incredible goals,” Ahortor said in an interview on Max FM's SportsBiz with Evans Amewugah.



Adebayor is a cool character and the most talented at Inter Allies.”

