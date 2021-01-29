Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Inter Allies game is a must-win for us' - Legon Cities Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities midfielder, Jonah Attuquaye

Legon Cities midfielder Jonah Attuquaye has disclosed their matchday 11 fixture against Inter Allies is a must-win. The two struggling sides lock horns on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the game, the former Berekum Chelsea player said, “It’s a must-win for us because where we are on the league log is very bad. We are in the relegation zone and this means the Inter Allies game is a must-win for us,”



Legon Cities lie 16th on the league log with 9 points while Inter Allies lie a spot below with 2 points less.



Legon Cities will, however, enter the game more confident after recording an emphatic 5-2 win over Ashantigold in their last match



Jonah Attuquaye who got on the scoresheet in the last fixture wants his side to draw inspiration from that result and replicate their performance against Inter Allies.