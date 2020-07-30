Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Inter Allies defender Frank Assinki joins Danish club HB Koge

Defender Frank Assinki

Ghana defender Frank Assinki has signed a four year deal with Danish second-tier side HB Koge.



The 18-year-old joins the club from Ghana Premier League side International Allies.



Frank Assinki has been one of the outstanding players for Inter Allies in the truncated Ghana Premier League, making 12 appearances in 14 games.



His performances earned him the man of the match award in one of the Premier League games played this season.



The centre-back caught the attention of the Danish club and with high recommendations from Inter Allies coach Henrik Lehm, he is likely to seal a move to the club in the coming days.



Frank Assinki will be joining his former teammate Effiong Nsungusi JR who completed a move to the club earlier this month.



Inter Allies star Victorien Adebayor has also been linked with a move to the club.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.