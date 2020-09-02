Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Inter Allies cool interest in Christopher Bonney

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Christopher Bonney

Inter Allies have cooled their interest in Hearts of Oak midfielder Christopher Bonney, according to Graphic Sports Online.



Bonney is one of the players the Phobians have put on the transfer market as they seek to strengthen the team ahead of the start of the new season.



Inter Allies had expressed the desire to sign the right-back on loan and talks between the parties involved started before the lockdown.



The report further stated that Inter Allies are no longer ready to have Bonney in their fold and they have pulled out of the deal as they focus on other options.



A return to his former club Ebusua Dwarfs on loan is likely while there is a possibility of the player switching to Legon Cities.



Bonney has also previously played for Unistar Academy and Asante Kotoko.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.