Inter Allies coach staying grounded despite win over Karela United

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye is staying grounded after recording his first win of the second round of the season.



The Capelli boys cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu last Sunday.



Nafiu Suleman and Samuel Armah were on target as they ended their three-match winless run.



“It was a great performance from the players, they worked extremely hard and made sure we had the three maximum points which are very vital for our survival – I want to thank the players for this amazing display and hopefully it propels us to face our challenges” A happy Coach Aboagye told the press after the match.



The gaffer also hopes the victory will propel Inter Allies to perform much better in the second round of the season.



“With this great performance you saw, I think we are better off than the first round and hope to get much better as the second round unfolds. It’s just the beginning of the second round and we don’t want to swollen-headed because we are not in a good position”



The Eleven is to One lad will face a stern test against Hearts of Oak in Matchday 20 on Sunday.