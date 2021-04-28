Inter Allies coach admits there is pressure on the club to survive relegation

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of Inter Allies, Felix Aboagye has admitted that there is pressure on his team as they battle against relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Capelli boys have been poor this season and are currently bottom on the league log with 16 points.



However, according to the former assistant coach of Elmina Sharks, there seems to be much pressure on the team in the fight against relegation.



“We have a lot of pressure simply because this is the Inter Allies that we know. We didn’t start the league very well and then it lands us the position we are.”



“But we are trying to make amends and make sure that at least we push and make sure that we get some points and we bid up on the log.”



“We are a very good side, we are not disappointed yet because the season is not over,” he said.