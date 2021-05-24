Inter Allies coach Felix Aboagye blames referee for defeat to Great Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Inter Allies head coach, Felix Aboagye, has blamed referee Isaac Osie for their matchday 26 defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



Inter Allies lost by a lone goal by Abdul Manaf Mudasiru to give Accra Great Olympics a boost in their top-four chase.



The Capelli Boys are now bottom on the league table with 23 points after 26 games.



“It was a good game for Inter Allies. I think we possessed a lot and I think tactically we were much better than them, possession-wise we were better than them."



"We controlled 60% of the game but unfortunately, a mistake by the referee cost us our three points. It's very very disturbing,” Felix Aboagye said at the post-match conference.



