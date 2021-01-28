Soccer News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Inter Allies coach Danijel Mujkanovic hopeful of 'turning things around'

Inter Allies coach, Danijel Mujkanovic

Inter Allies coach Danijel Mujkanovic is confident of turning the tides around at the relegation-threatened club.



The Accra-based club sit bottom of the Ghana Premier League after defeating Medeama in Tarkwa last Sunday.



Despite the position of the club, the Serbian tactician believes he can 'turn things around.'



"There is always a pressure that comes with losing a game but we are working as hard as possible as we can right now and hopefully we are going to turn it around," he told Inter Allies Media.



Coach Danijel Mujkanovic has also admitted the inconsistency in his team selection due to injuries has played a role in their struggles.



"Right now, many of our players are young, if you look at the four games I have been in charge we haven't had the opportunity to play with the same starting eleven at all, we’ve been some injuries and suspensions, today we had to change 3 out of 4 of the back and the goalkeeper and we had to it.



"So for me, I think we have to get a little bit more stable where we can play some of the same players that are supposed to be the structure of the team and maybe we can change sometimes change some few players. But now, we have been unstable for one or two reasons and cannot build the structure that we want."



Inter Allies will host fellow strugglers Legon Cities on Sunday in the matchday eleven of the Ghana Premier League.