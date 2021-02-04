Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Inter Allies coach Dani Mujkanovic 'proud' of his players despite defeat to Kotoko

Inter Allies coach Dani Mujkanovic

Inter Allies coach, Dani Mujkanovic, has lauded the character of his players despite the defeat to Asante Kotoko on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.



The "Eleven is to One" boys lost to the Porcupine Warriors through a Naby Keita second-half penalty.



However, the Croatian gaffer was impressed with the performance of his players insisting he is proud of the way they played.



"It's a really hard one. I am proud of my players, they went down and really gave their whole heart out there, they really died with their boots on," he said in a post-match interview.



"For me, we didn't have too much of the ball today but we knew that. We were going for the transitions today and we were strong defensively and we could be a little better offensively," he added.



"But I feel like, I don't know if it is a penalty or not but the mistake was not going up to defend the first ball. So after 65 minutes, we made a big mistake. I feel my guys did all they could today, and we deserve better."



Inter Allies will next host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.