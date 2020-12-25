You are here: HomeSports2020 12 25Article 1140695

Soccer News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: interalliesfc.com

Inter Allies break camp for Christmas

Inter Allies FC Inter Allies FC

Inter Allies FC proceed on Christmas break… to resume on 27th December.

The Technical Crew and the Players are to embark on a short break to enable the team celebrate Christmas with their families.

They are to report for camp on Sunday 27th December and resume training on Monday, 28th December, 2020.

We will face Techiman Eleven Wonders on the 3rd of January, 2021 to clear Ghana Premier League week 7 encounter.

