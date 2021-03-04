Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Inter Allies appoint former Ghana international Felix Aboagye as assistant coach

New Inter Allies assistant coach, Felix Aboagye

Ghana Premier League side, Inter Allies, have appointed Felix Aboagye as assistant coach of the club until the end of the current season, with an option to extend his stay for a further season.



The 45-year-old former assistant of Yaw Acheampong at Elmina Sharks was sacked together with his boss six days ago by the Fearsome Sharks.



The Capelli club in a statement on their official website said they are excited to have him at the club because he comes with experience.



“We are extremely excited to announce that former Ghana international Felix Aboagye has joined our Technical Team as Assistant Coach of the first team,” the club said.



“He will assist Head Coach Danijel Mujkanovic until the end of the current season with an option for a further season.



“Taking over this role isn’t new as he spent the last few years as Assistant Coach to former Allies Head coach Yaw Acheampong at Elmina Sharks.”



Felix Aboagye is former Ghanaian International striker who played at the highest level, including playing for Al Ahly and Zamalek.



He was a member of the Ghana Olympic Team at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.



He played 26 times for the Ghana Senior National Team and bagged 10 goals.



He represented Ghana in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments–the 1996 and 1998 editions in South Africa and Burkina Faso, respectively.



