Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: GNA

Inter Allies announce the departure of striker Victorien Adebayor

Victorien Adje Adebayor

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies has announced the departure of their talismanic forward Victorien Adje Adebayor.



Adebayor has joined HB Koge of Denmark, which is part of Capelli Sport’s global network of clubs.



Adebayor was leading goals scorer in the GPL before it was suspended due to COVID-19.



The Nigerian has promised to keep on banging the goals for his new team.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.