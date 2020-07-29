Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Inter Allies Technical Director Willie Klutse confirms Adebayor’s move to Denmark

Victorien Adebayor will joins HB Koge

Inter Allies Technical Director Willie Klutse has confirmed Victorien Adebayor’s move to Danish side HB Koge.



The 23-year-old is set to join the Danish club on a two-year deal with talks far advanced between the two sides.



Willie Klutse in an interview with Ghana’s number one Sports Station Happy 98.9FM confirmed that the move is a good deal for the two parties as Adebayor’s exit will reduce the financial burden on the club due to his wages.



“He is a professional player so his contract and conditions were very high. He does not stay in our club house. We rented an apartment for him together with his family. Now we are not playing football we cannot keep him because his wages are too much so its good that we let him go”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports.



“We provided everything for him to deliver and that is what you are supposed to do when you have such a top player in your team”.



He added that Adebayor played for Inter Allies because he believed it was a club to help him secure a deal in Europe.



Adebayor was the leading top scorer with 12 goals in the Ghana Premier League this season before it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.



