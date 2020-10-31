Sports News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Inter Allies FC snap up young striker Taufiq Shaibu on transfer deadline day

Taufiq Shaibu has joined Inter Allies FC

Inter Allies FC have announced the signing of striker Taufiq Shaibu from Division One side Tudu Mighty Jets for an undisclosed fee.



Shaibu completed his switch on the transfer deadline day on Saturday signing a three-year contract.



"I’m thrilled this move has materialised. I’m to join Inter Allies and want to help in their fantastic project," he told www.interalliesfc.com after signing the deal.



The young attacker came up through the ranks at Mighty Jets and had outstanding campaigns in the Ghana second-tier last season.



Shaibu becomes the 4th signing of the Eleven Is To One outfit after Ali Isah, Michael Kporvi and Emmanuel Adjetey.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.