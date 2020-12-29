Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Injury sidelines Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey

Jonah Osabutey has been sidelined due to incessant injury

Ghanaian forward Jonah Osabutey has not made an appearance for Belgian top-flight side OH Leuven this season due to injury.



Osabutey, who is owned by German club Weder Bremen, sustained the injury ahead of the season, forcing him to miss the first round of the league.



The 22-year-old has missed 19 games and, in his absence, OH Leuven are sixth, 10 points behind leaders Club Brugge.



Osabutey returned to the Jupiler Pro League after excelling on loan at Royal Excel Mouscron in 2019/20 season.



He won the club's player of the season award after scoring five times in 22 appearances.



Osabutey is a former Ghana U20 player, representing the country at the 2015 Africa Youth tournament in Senegal.

