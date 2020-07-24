Injured Reading defender Andy Yiadom vows to return stronger next season

Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Reading defender Andy Yiadom has vowed to return stronger next season after he was struck with an injury.
The right-back could not finish the season with his side due to a setback.
Yiadom has been on the sideline for the past five weeks nursing his injury.
The Ghana International is already hoping for a better season ahead after a frustrating time.
“Been a frustrating time having to watch the boys from this spot over the past 5 weeks. Will be working hard over the break to make sure I’m ready for the season ahead,” he tweeted.
The 28-year-old moved to Reading two years ago from Barnsley and has remained a key player for Mark Bowen’s side.
Reading could only manage a 14th place finish in the English Championship.
