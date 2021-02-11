You are here: HomeSports2021 02 11Article 1177789

Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Injured Prince Adu Kwabena to miss U-20 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament

Bechem United striker, Prince Adu Kwabena has been ruled out of the 2021 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after picking up an injury on club duties.

The 19-year-old attacker who missed the WAFU Zone B championship in December 2020, has picked up a knee ligament injury, the club has confirmed.

Adu Kwabena was part of the 30-man provisional squad for the tournament and was expected to give coach Karim Zito options upfront.

In a related development, Israel based defender David Acquah has also been ruled out of the tournament after failing to report to camp.

The 19-year-old Maccabi Haifa player was also named in the provisional list. The Black Satellites are paired in Group C with Tanzania, The Gambia, and Morocco.

Ghana is chasing a record fourth Africa U-20 title after winning the trophy in 1993, 1999, and 2009.

The biennial competition comes off in Mauritania from Sunday, February 14, to Saturday, March 6, 2021.

