Injured Jeffrey Schlupp buzzing after bagging Crystal Palace first goal of the new year

Jeffrey Schlupp has expressed his joy after notching up the first goal of the new year for Crystal Palace during their 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday, January 2, 2021.



Jeffrey Schlupp fetched the opener for Palace with a deflected finish before going off injured.



Eberechi Eze, his replacement, doubled the lead with a stunning solo effort, running from inside his own half and finishing from 18 yards after evading a couple of challenges.



Schlupp took to social media to celebrate the victory.



“Great way to start the new year!?? @CPFC



The Ghana international has been unlucky with injuries, having suffered serious setbacks for the past five years.



In 2015 when he was at Leicester City, he picked a knee injury which saw him ruled out for 15 days.



The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury the following season and spent 40 days on the treatment table before facing another two setbacks during the 2016/17 season with hamstring and strain injuries.



The versatile attacker was sidelined again for 58 days with a knee injury in the 2017/18 campaign.



He missed 62 days of action due to a hip injury during the 2019/20 season.





