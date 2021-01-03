Injured Jeffrey Schlupp buzzing after bagging Crystal Palace first goal of the new year

Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Jeffrey Schlupp has expressed his joy after notching up the first goal of the new year for Crystal Palace during their 2-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Jeffrey Schlupp fetched the opener for Palace with a deflected finish before going off injured.
Eberechi Eze, his replacement, doubled the lead with a stunning solo effort, running from inside his own half and finishing from 18 yards after evading a couple of challenges.
Schlupp took to social media to celebrate the victory.
“Great way to start the new year!?? @CPFC
The Ghana international has been unlucky with injuries, having suffered serious setbacks for the past five years.
In 2015 when he was at Leicester City, he picked a knee injury which saw him ruled out for 15 days.
The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury the following season and spent 40 days on the treatment table before facing another two setbacks during the 2016/17 season with hamstring and strain injuries.
The versatile attacker was sidelined again for 58 days with a knee injury in the 2017/18 campaign.
He missed 62 days of action due to a hip injury during the 2019/20 season.
