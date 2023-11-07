Injured Ghana star Thomas Partey could miss rest of the year

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal's midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey, has emerged as a major cause for concern within the club, with the possibility of his absence extending until the conclusion of this year, according to reports in England.



The situation escalated following recent statements by Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, who confirmed that Partey would be sidelined for "weeks" due to a groin injury sustained in September, which was compounded by a subsequent muscle injury.



The ramifications of Partey's extended absence ripple beyond the Emirates Stadium, as Partey's national team, Ghana, also watches with keen interest. His unavailability could potentially impact Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Comoros and Madagascar later this month.



Partey's absence from the Arsenal lineup has already been deeply felt this season, with the midfielder missing a total of nine games. His recurring injuries have taken a toll on his influence within the team, an unfortunate development given the high expectations that accompanied his arrival at the club in 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a significant transfer fee of 50 million euros.



Regrettably, Partey is currently more synonymous with his frequent injuries than his on-field performances, despite moments of brilliance last season when he played a pivotal role in Arsenal's pursuit of the Premier League title. Arsenal and Partey's fans will be anxiously awaiting his return and hoping for a sustained period of fitness and stellar performances in the future.