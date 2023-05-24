Injured Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, three others to miss AFCON qualifier against Madagascar

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach, Chris Hughton is gearing up to lead the Black Stars into the next game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Ahead of the last but one match of the AFCON qualifiers, the Black Stars will be without four top players.



Attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who has been injured for several months will not be available for selection.



The SC Freiburg man is not expected to be fit in time to play for the Black Stars with his recovered period pushed to the off-season.



In addition to Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, three other Black Stars players who are equally injured and nursing various injuries will not be part of the Ghana squad for the Madagascar game.



They include Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, and Antoine Semenyo.



The trio who all play in the English Premier League will watch from their homes when the Black Stars return to the AFCON qualifiers in June.



Coach Chris Hughton will have to replace these players in the Black Stars and hope the national team will remain strong.