Injured Andre Ayew would be a big blow for Swansea City - Dean Ashton

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former West Ham forward, Dean Ashton believes the absence of Andre Dede Ayew would be a big blow for Swansea City after the Ghanaian limped off in their 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.



Ayew was forced off after just eight minutes after feeling a twinge in his hamstring.



With just four games remaining in the battle for automatic promotion, the 31-year-old's absence is likely to affect the team's chances.



"He’s such an influential player for them in the role that he plays just off the front and looks like it could be a slight hamstring tweak," Ashton told the Quest show.



"You’re always worried about what grade that’s going to be and how long he could be out, certainly you’re looking at 10 days probably at the very least, and that would be a real blow with the run-in coming in."



"But Swansea again, [are] just a team that, you know, it’s not like they’ve been free-flowing in terms of goals all season but defensively, they haven’t been able to keep the standards up that they set."