Sports News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Indonesian player performs viral ‘Terminator’ dance after scoring at U17 World Cup

Arkhan Kaka Purwanto

Indonesian player, Arkhan Kaka Purwanto performed the viral ‘Terminator’ dance after he scored at the 2023 U-17 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Indonesia who are the host country took on Panama in their Group A encounter on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Panama came out the stronger of the two sides and broke the deadlock in the first half when Oldemar Castillo fired a shot into the net for Panama to go up by 1-0.

With disappointment on the faces of the home fans, Indonesia managed to level up when their key player Arkhan Kaka Purwanto found the back of the net with a header in the 54th minute.

The equalizing goal put the stadium in a state of frenzy as the fans had a sigh of relief.

Arkhan Purwanto who was in a big celebration mood, couldn’t hide it as he hit the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.

Terminator song is a hit composed by Ghanaian musician, King Promise with DanceGodLloyd adding a choreography dance challenge which has gone viral.

Watch the video below



JNA/EK

