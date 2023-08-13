Indignant George Afriyie discards land guards for non-voting football garrulous

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

In an amazing turn of events, George Afriyie showed up at the Ghana FA headquarters on Friday to submit his nomination forms in a modest manner, compared to how he announced his arrival at the same venue four years ago.



The former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association is the only candidate who filed his nomination to wrestle for the position of GFA President from the incumbent Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.



His arrival at the FA to submit his form in announcing his candidature for the coveted FA president position was not characterised by the show of pomposity and aggression as done years back.



George had stormed the premisses of the Ghana FA headquarters with a group of land guards on motorbikes to file his nomination in a Rambo style ahead of the federation’s elections in 2019.



That show of aggression and machoism largely affected his ambition to become the FA President with many losing interest in voting for him.



The show of entitlement and aggression pushed away some voters who felt his ascension to the GFA seat could be catastrophic.



However, the former FA vice president looked to have learnt some good lessons from his filing experience in the last election, compelling him to be modest this time.



Afriyie drove into the premises of the FA in the company of his five lieutenants without permitting a single motorbike to usher him into the FA as he did the last time.



Surprisingly, in replacing the land guards, the owner of Susubribi Football Club marched to the premisses of the Ghana FA in the company of only five footballs talky volubles and his acting spokesperson.



Afriyie soberly went to submit his nomination form and quietly marched out to meet the media before zooming off the premises of the FA.



Adressing the media, Afriyie levelled several unsubstantiated allegations against the incumbent Kurt Okraku without saying anything about what he intends doing for football should he be handed the mantle of football leadership.



He, however, hinted that his manifesto for the election will be released in the coming days.



The Ghana FA presidential election is slated for September 27 in an extraordinary congress which will come off in Tamale, the northern regional capital.