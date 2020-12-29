Press Releases of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Indie Week Canada features Apprise Music on spotlight on Africa's Music Market

Indie Week is an annual international music festival and conference

Apprise Music Distribution a premiere global digital content distribution and monetization platform based in Ghana with representations across several African countries, Europe, America and the Middle East, was featured on this year’s Indie Week in Canada.



Indie Week a yearly international music festival and conference, bringing together independent artists and top tier professionals in the music industry to educate, network, and create business opportunities, this year due to the global pandemic was done virtually for the first time ever, to focus on cross-continental connections, music industry education, as well as one-on-one B2B opportunities.



With COVID-19 rapidly developing and affecting the live events industry, Indie Week is committed to connecting leading forces within the industry with independent artists.



As the online front of the music industry expands in 2020, exposure to international markets is more important than ever. Music industry professionals discuss the always exciting African music market and the keys to success in the region at Indie Week Canada.



At this year’s event, some questions that were well addressed by the panel were; How do we form better synergies between Diaspora and the African continent, Which are the music conferences in Africa?, Who are the PRO’s/collection agencies for Africa? Besides Boomplay and Mdundo, are there any other platforms in Africa?, What are some booking agencies that you recommend artists outside of Africa to contact? The bureaucracy is different in Africa, what should we change in our approach?, What is the best way to connect with African artists? Is there a punk rock scene in the African music market?



Speaking on the panel was Michael Bamfo of Apprise Music Distribution who has 10+ years of experience across all aspects of the music business. His specialities include Artist/Events Management, Digital marketing, A&R, Social Network Optimization, Fan Engagement, E-Commerce, Brand Identity Creation and Management. Michael Bamfo is responsible for all overall company direction and strategy. Having worked in several positions within the music industry for many years, Bamfo is also a professional website developer and designer and has had the honour of working and conducting events at world-class music forums such as MIDEM, WOMEX, MUSIC IMBIZO and ACCES by Music in Africa.



The panel featured a hot host of African music business personalities such as Michael Bamfo (Speaker) CEO, CTO, Apprise Music Distribution, Karabo Motijoane (Speaker) A&R Manager, Sheer Publishing (Pty) Ltd, Mike Strano (Speaker) Founding Director, ONGEA! Africa, Seidu Iddrisu (Speaker) Sheer Music.



See other Speakers on the link here: indieweek.com/2020-speakers/



About Apprise Music Distribution



Apprise Music Distribution is a premiere global digital content distribution and monetization platform based in Ghana with representations across several African countries, Europe, America and the Middle East, we are a network of music business professionals with international connections with a goal to empower independent artists with the tools needed to launch and grow their career. Our digital partners include Believe Digital, IMRO, Songtrust, iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack, YouTube, Amazon Music and many more.

