Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC sign Philip Adjah Tetteh

Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021
Source: Football Ghana
Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah Tetteh.
The 22-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Indian I-League outfit after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medicals.
Tetteh last played for Mohammedan SC after his stints with Bhawanipore FC came to an end in 2020.
The highly-rated forward has previously played for Neroca FC and Culcutta Customs in the Indian I-League.
He made his debut on Saturday, lasting the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 to Chennai City in the league opener.
He joins his compatriots Dennis Tetteh and Mohammed Awal who is the captain of the club.