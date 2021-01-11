Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC sign Philip Adjah Tetteh

Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah Tetteh

Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah Tetteh.



The 22-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Indian I-League outfit after successful negotiations and passing his mandatory medicals.



Tetteh last played for Mohammedan SC after his stints with Bhawanipore FC came to an end in 2020.



The highly-rated forward has previously played for Neroca FC and Culcutta Customs in the Indian I-League.



He made his debut on Saturday, lasting the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 to Chennai City in the league opener.



He joins his compatriots Dennis Tetteh and Mohammed Awal who is the captain of the club.