Indian club Kerala United announce signing of Aaron Awannorh from Tema Youth

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Aaron Awannorh has completed a move to Indian top-flight side Kerala United FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The 24-year-old forward joined the Indian side from Ghana's Division One side Tema Youth FC until the end of the season.



Awannorh has been a key member of the Tema Youth during their days in the Ghanaian top-flight and now in the second-tier.



The lanky forward joins compatriots Francis Dadzie and Stephen Abeiku Acquah who joined the club in March 2021.



Awannorh is expected to make his debut on April 18 when the Hornbills square off with Golden Threads FC.



Chief Executive Officer of Pro Talent Agency, Tony Ameriga, the man who brokered the deal said;



"I’m very elated with the move, Aaron is a very talented player who has proved to be one of the best strikers in Ghana.



We at Pro Talent wish him all the best with his new club."