Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Indian-based Ghanaian footballer pledges to support GFA decision to revive juvenile football

Emmanuel Offei Darko with colleagues during training

Emmanuel Offei Darko who plies his trade with Indian side Delhi Wolves has vowed to support the Kurt Okraku-led administration of the Ghana Football Association to revive the juvenile football system in the country.



Offei Darko who started as an amateur player before leaving the shores of Ghana to India hinted at the decision behind his ideology to revive amateur football in the country.



"Looking at where I started, juvenile football helped in shaping my physique, pace, skills on the field of play. I played for a lot of amateur teams namely Mabaya FC, Promos FC, Miracle City before moving to join Boys Union Club in Nepal. I left Boys Union Club to Fast Football Academy in Gurgaon and then Delhi Wolves all in India", he said.



He added that he is now back in Ghana to engage in some football administration business.



"We are about to start a mini tournament that would bring the coast football back to light with proper player biodata management system.



Offei Darko extended his humble appeal to corporate Ghana to support this laudable initiative.



"Our doors are open to corporate Ghana to support this initiative, to take juvenile football to the next level".



Emmanuel Offei Darko will become the first Ghanaian player to embark on such a project to see the progress of Amateur football in the country.