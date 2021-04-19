Indian High Commissioner to Ghana visits Kotoko's Adako Jachie training grounds

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Sugandh Rajaram has paid a visit to the training grounds of Kumasi Asante Kotoko at Adako Jachie.



His visit was to familiarize himself with operations of Ghana's most successful football club and to find common areas that could mutually benefit both parties.



He was met on his arrival by the club's Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah who took the Indian High Commissioner to the club's training grounds and ongoing Sport complex that is currently under construction.



The Indian High Commissioner was excited by what he saw at the facility and told the CEO of Kotoko that his doors are always opened to him.



"I came to see how the club is doing .You know this is the heart of the region and the national game as well. Young people are living by what you have done with your efforts and that is excellent" he said as reported by the official Kotoko website.